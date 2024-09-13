Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

$5 billion in gemstones smuggled out of Pakistan, parliamentary committee reveals

New gemstone authority proposed as Pakistan struggles with smuggling, losing potential revenue

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has lost an estimated $5 billion worth of gemstones due to rampant smuggling, as disclosed by a parliamentary subcommittee on commerce during a session on Friday. The meeting, chaired by Atif Khan, head of the National Assembly’s subcommittee on commerce, shed light on the dire state of the gemstone sector.

Officials revealed that Pakistan’s Gemstone and Jewelry Authority, established in 2006, and its five centers have remained non-operational. In response, the federal government plans to launch a new Gemstone and Jewelry Facilitation Wing to regulate the sector and curb losses.

Committee member Gul Asghar noted that despite being the world’s 8th largest gemstone producer, Pakistan’s gemstone exports are shockingly low, standing at just $8 million annually. This is a far cry from the industry’s previous peak export value of $1.4 billion. Asghar emphasized that most gemstones are smuggled to Thailand, where they are cut, polished, and sold at much higher prices, generating significant revenue for Thailand’s economy.

Atif Khan inquired about the source of these smuggled gemstones. Asghar explained that 30-40% originate from Afghanistan but are funneled through Pakistan before being smuggled abroad. He suggested opening the Afghan border to better regulate this trade and reduce illegal activity.

The committee also discussed the success of India’s gemstone industry, where 5 million people are employed, and annual exports reach $45 billion. Asghar urged the establishment of a legal framework under Parliament to grow Pakistan’s gemstone industry.

Commerce officials highlighted Pakistan’s wealth in valuable gemstones like rubies, which are found in abundance in regions like Swat, Gilgit, and Kashmir. They pointed out that a single Pakistani ruby was sold in India for $18 million, underlining the immense potential of the sector.

Chairman Atif Khan also drew attention to Pakistan’s untapped industrial minerals, such as antimony, valued at 1.5 million rupees per ton, and urged for a strategic approach to harness these resources to benefit the country’s economy.

Previous article
PKR gains ground against USD, closes at 278.16 in inter-bank market
Next article
Is it too early to celebrate the cut in the policy rate? 
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

India’s foreign exchange reserves hit fresh high of $689.24bn

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves extended their winning run for a fourth straight week to hit a record high of $689.24 billion as of...

Oil prices rise as US production slowly resumes after hurricane

SBP to observe bank holiday on September 17 for Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Gold prices soar to record high of Rs265,900 per tola in Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.