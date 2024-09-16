Petrol price slashed by Rs10, diesel by Rs13.06 per litre

The federal government announced a reduction in fuel prices on Sunday, with the cost of petrol falling by Rs10 per litre from Rs259.10 to Rs249.10.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry, high-speed diesel (HSD) has seen a price cut of Rs13.06 per litre from Rs262.75 to Rs249.69.

The price of Kerosene Oil has been reduced by Rs11.15 per litre from Rs169.62 to Rs158.47 while the price of Light Diesel Oil has been cut by Rs12.12 from Rs154.05 to Rs141.93.

The current adjustments reflect the ongoing fluctuations in global oil markets and are expected to offer some relief to Pakistani consumers.

Earlier this week, Federal Minister for Petroleum, Musadik Masood Malik, stated that Pakistanis will benefit from the decline in international petroleum prices but will also bear the burden when prices rise.