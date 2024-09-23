Sign inSubscribe
Editor's picks

Despite a thriving pharma industry, Pakistan does not manufacture any condoms

The market for contraceptives is massive in Pakistan. Despite this, nearly all of the options available to people are imported.

Abdullah Niazi
Abdullah Niazi

If you were anywhere near the internet or a television set in 2013 Pakistan, you will remember a time when the entire country was in an uproar over an advertisement for condoms. In the course of 50 seconds, the ad for Josh condoms infuriated enough individuals that PEMRA was inundated with complaints. 

The outrage was shared by the esteemed experts over at PEMRA, with the authority’s spokesman telling reporters that airing content like this during the holy month of Ramadan was something that “warrants serious action.” He added that, not only did the advertisement breach Pakistan’s broadcasting standards, its flagrant disregard for Islamic morals also rendered it “unconstitutional.”

Putting aside the ridiculous claim of constitutional conflict, especially considering the Islamic Holy Book discusses sex during Ramzan very openly, the ruffled feathers point towards a worrying trend. Despite being the fifth largest country in the world by population, Pakistan’s market for contraceptives is in abysmal shape. This includes pills and IUDs, but most importantly condoms, which are the most common form of contraception in the world. 

Just how underdeveloped? 

 

To read the full article, subscribe and support independent business journalism in Pakistan

The content in this publication is expensive to produce. But unlike other journalistic outfits, business publications have to cover the very organizations that directly give them advertisements. Hence, this large source of revenue, which is the lifeblood of other media houses, is severely compromised on account of Profit’s no-compromise policy when it comes to our reporting. No wonder, Profit has lost multiple ad deals, worth tens of millions of rupees, due to stories that held big businesses to account.

Hence, for our work to continue unfettered, it must be supported by discerning readers who know the value of quality business journalism, not just for the economy but for the society as a whole.

(Already a subscriber? Click here to login)

  • Full Price Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Not only will you be supporting independent journalism, 25% of the amount from your subscription will be used to subsidise those subscribers who cannot afford the full price of the subscription. Yearly full price subscription plans also include a complimentary annual subscription to The Wall Street Journal.

    +

  • Subsidised Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Pay part of the full subscription price, if you cannot afford to pay all of it, and the rest will be subsidised by a full paying subscriber.

  • Free Student Subscriptions

    Click to View

    If you are currently a student, you can claim an already-paid-for digital subscription, courtesy

     

Abdullah Niazi
Abdullah Niazi
Abdullah Niazi is senior editor at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.