Government to finalize national EV policy by October

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Industries is set to finalize the National Electric Vehicle (NEV) policy by October, with a focus on promoting local manufacturing and accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and new energy vehicles (NEVs) to ensure a sustainable transport system in Pakistan.

This decision was made during the first meeting of the Steering Committee on Electric Vehicles, chaired by the Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, on Tuesday.

The meeting highlighted the policy’s goals, which include encouraging local production and early adoption of EVs and NEVs while promoting energy efficiency and the transition to clean technologies in the automotive sector.

The steering committee will also oversee the replacement of conventional vehicles with EVs within the federal government. In the next meeting, members will discuss plans to develop a financial structure for incentivizing EV and NEV demand through grants provided in the federal budget.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Secretary of Industries and Production Saif Anjum, and senior officials from various ministries and departments.

As the proposals from stakeholders were reviewed, the committee agreed to reconvene next week for further deliberation.

The Prime Minister’s Office recently established the steering committee to develop a comprehensive policy aimed at boosting local EV manufacturing and adoption, while facilitating the transition to clean automotive technologies.

The committee includes the Federal Ministers for Finance & Revenue, Climate Change, Power, and Petroleum, as well as the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, the Secretary of the Ministry of Industries and Production, the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue, and the Chairman of the Pakistan Banks Association.

The committee’s terms of reference (TORs) include developing a nationwide plan for the rapid deployment of charging stations, including fast-charging infrastructure, at key locations along highways and in urban centers, in collaboration with oil marketing companies (OMCs) and the National Highway Authority (NHA). This will enable the use of EVs for inter-city and intra-city transportation.

Additionally, the committee will propose an appropriate tariff structure for charging stations, as well as a duty and tariff framework to encourage local EV manufacturing and early adoption.

The committee is also tasked with aligning national climate change goals, focusing on reducing carbon emissions and promoting clean energy in the transport sector. Public awareness campaigns will be launched to highlight the environmental benefits and long-term cost savings associated with EVs.