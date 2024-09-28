Sign inSubscribe
Fire erupts at Tata iPhone parts plant in Tamil Nadu

Three employees at the site were experiencing respiratory issues and were rushed to the hospital, reports Indian media outlet

By Monitoring Desk

A massive fire broke out at the Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) plant in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Indian media outlets and Reuters news agency reported that the plant in the village of Uddanapalli manufactures accessories for the Apple iPhone.

A TEPL spokesperson confirmed that there was an “unfortunate incident of fire at our plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.”

“Our emergency protocols ensured that all our employees are safe,” the spokesperson said. “The cause of the fire is under investigation, and we will take necessary actions to safeguard the interests of our employees and other stakeholders.”  

India outlet Business Today, however, said that three employees at the site were experiencing respiratory issues and were brought to the hospital. The three individuals are now in stable condition.  

Reuters reported, based on a source with knowledge of the fire, that the incident was “chemical-related.” Production and operations were suspended at the facility due to the blaze.    

Seven fire extinguishing vehicles reportedly put out the flames at the plant.  

Poor workplace safety protocols and building codes are sometimes reasons why fires occur at factories in India. Last month, an explosion caused a fire at a pharmaceutical plant in southern India, leaving at least 18 people dead.

Fire safety expert Deepak Monga told Indian outlet c&en that the workers weren’t wearing adequate safety equipment at the plant, disregarding the law. Monga said companies in charge of these plants often cut corners on the safety issue.

