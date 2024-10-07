Sign inSubscribe
RoW One-Window Operation launched to speed up NOC process for telecom operators

Initiative will minimize paperwork, eliminating unnecessary delays in approvals and allow telcos to apply online for NOCs 

By APP

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has introduced the Right of Way (RoW) One-Window Operation, aimed at simplifying and speeding up the process of securing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for telecom operators.

Telecom operators are required to seek approvals from multiple government agencies, each with its unique procedures, causing delays and inefficiencies. One significant barrier to improving fiber penetration in Pakistan is the complicated process of obtaining Right of Way (RoW) No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

This disorganized system has hindered the progress of Pakistan’s National Fiberization Vision, a plan designed to expand fiber connectivity nationwide.

An official from the Ministry of IT said that the RoW One-Window Operation minimizes paperwork, allowing telecom operators to electronically submit their RoW applications for NOCs, eliminating unnecessary delays in approvals.

The process also facilitates online fee payments, enhancing transparency and efficiency. A dedicated online system for complaint and dispute management will ensure quicker resolutions, while Fiberization Mapping will track fiberization progress nationwide.

By consolidating all procedural steps into one platform, the system aims to make the process more transparent, cost-effective, and time-efficient. Operators can track their applications in real time, reducing delays and ensuring smoother project execution.

This streamlined approach will also lower telecom companies’ operational costs and accelerate the rollout of fiber optic networks, contributing to the faster implementation of the National Fiberization Vision, which seeks to enhance connectivity across Pakistan.

This initiative, he said, would be available through both an online portal and a mobile app, and it includes several key features that are expected to positively impact the telecom sector.

 

FBR set to bring 2.8 million households into tax net
Oil prices extend gains, lifting Brent crude towards $80 on fears of wider Middle East conflict
