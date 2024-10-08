Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Regal Automobiles launches Pakistan’s first electric SUV

Seres 3 SUV, featuring two battery options, set for production launch in December as part of the country’s electric vehicle revolution.

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Regal Automobiles has received approval from Pakistan’s Engineering Development Board (EDB) to assemble the nation’s first electric SUV.

The Seres 3 SUV will come in two models: the Seres 3 (3.5), with a 49kWh battery and five seats, and the Seres 3 (4.0), which boasts a 54kWh battery with the same seating capacity. Both variants are priced at Rs8,399,000.

Customers who pre-order will receive the Seres 3 with the 54kWh battery, while others will get the 49kWh version.

The electric SUV is set to roll out in December from Regal’s manufacturing facility in Manga Mandi, Lahore, with a formal launch ceremony expected by the end of October.

“We are thrilled to introduce Pakistan’s first locally assembled electric SUV, the Seres 3,” stated Muhammad Adeel Usman, Managing Director of Seres Pakistan. “This initiative represents a significant move toward sustainable transportation and offers an economical electric vehicle option for consumers.”

In addition to Regal’s efforts, the Ministry of Commerce has directed the removal of obstacles to a potential $250 million investment in EV units and charging stations, further underscoring the shift towards electric mobility in Pakistan.

Regal has partnered with Seres, an international EV manufacturer, to bring the Seres 3 to the local market. Earlier this year, Dewan Farooque Motors Limited also announced a collaboration with ECO-Green Motors Limited for the production of the Honri-VE hatchbacks, reflecting the increasing global momentum toward electric vehicles.

Established in 2017 as a joint venture between DFSK (DongFeng Sokon) and the RP Group, Regal Automobiles is a key player in Pakistan’s automotive industry, offering a diverse range of vehicles including passenger cars, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles. Their facility in Manga Mandi spans 26 acres and is equipped with advanced technology, complemented by a network of 19 independent 3S dealerships across the country.

Following the rise of electric two- and three-wheelers, Pakistan is now welcoming electric cars, with companies like Master Motors and DFML also entering the market with their own EV offerings.

Previous article
CCP approves merger of two security printing companies
Next article
Trump’s tax, spending plans would add twice as much debt as Harris’, budget group says
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Gold rates up by Rs200 per tola, reaches Rs 275,700

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.200 and was sold at Rs.275,700 on Monday compared to its sale at...

Jam Kamal calls for boosting rice exports, meeting EU food safety standards

Hassan Raza appointed as new CEO of Bank of Khyber

Oil prices extend gains, lifting Brent crude towards $80 on fears of wider Middle East conflict

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.