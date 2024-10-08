Regal Automobiles launches Pakistan’s first electric SUV

ISLAMABAD: Regal Automobiles has received approval from Pakistan’s Engineering Development Board (EDB) to assemble the nation’s first electric SUV.

The Seres 3 SUV will come in two models: the Seres 3 (3.5), with a 49kWh battery and five seats, and the Seres 3 (4.0), which boasts a 54kWh battery with the same seating capacity. Both variants are priced at Rs8,399,000.

Customers who pre-order will receive the Seres 3 with the 54kWh battery, while others will get the 49kWh version.

The electric SUV is set to roll out in December from Regal’s manufacturing facility in Manga Mandi, Lahore, with a formal launch ceremony expected by the end of October.

“We are thrilled to introduce Pakistan’s first locally assembled electric SUV, the Seres 3,” stated Muhammad Adeel Usman, Managing Director of Seres Pakistan. “This initiative represents a significant move toward sustainable transportation and offers an economical electric vehicle option for consumers.”

In addition to Regal’s efforts, the Ministry of Commerce has directed the removal of obstacles to a potential $250 million investment in EV units and charging stations, further underscoring the shift towards electric mobility in Pakistan.

Regal has partnered with Seres, an international EV manufacturer, to bring the Seres 3 to the local market. Earlier this year, Dewan Farooque Motors Limited also announced a collaboration with ECO-Green Motors Limited for the production of the Honri-VE hatchbacks, reflecting the increasing global momentum toward electric vehicles.

Established in 2017 as a joint venture between DFSK (DongFeng Sokon) and the RP Group, Regal Automobiles is a key player in Pakistan’s automotive industry, offering a diverse range of vehicles including passenger cars, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles. Their facility in Manga Mandi spans 26 acres and is equipped with advanced technology, complemented by a network of 19 independent 3S dealerships across the country.

Following the rise of electric two- and three-wheelers, Pakistan is now welcoming electric cars, with companies like Master Motors and DFML also entering the market with their own EV offerings.