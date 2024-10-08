Sign inSubscribe
Trump’s tax, spending plans would add twice as much debt as Harris’, budget group says

By Reuters
WASHINGTON: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s tax and spending plans would produce more than twice as much new debt as the plans from Vice President Kamala Harris, a budget-focused think-tank estimated on Monday.
The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, which advocates reducing federal deficits, released new detailed estimates —showing Harris’ tax and spending plans would add $3.5 trillion to deficits over 10 years, while Trump’s would add $7.5 trillion.

That’s the CRFB “central estimate” in a range of potential outcomes from ideas voiced by both candidates on the campaign trail. It also included high and low estimates, including for Harris zero added debt on the low end and $8.1 trillion additional debt on the high end. Trump’s low-end estimate would add $1.45 trillion in debt, while his high-end estimate would add $15.15 trillion.
Trump has promised a range of tax breaks including extending all of the 2017 individual tax cuts due to expire next year and eliminating taxation of income from tips, Social Security and overtime pay. His only major revenue-raising provision would be to increase tariffs, which would raise $2.7 trillion according to the central estimate.

Harris has pledged to increase the Child Tax Credit and add a bonus $6,000 credit for newborns, boost spending on child and elder care, and offer a $25,000 tax credit for first-time homebuyers, but increase taxes on corporations and households earning $400,000 or more. These increases would raise $4.25 trillion in the CRFB central estimate.
The more detailed CRFB findings are consistent with a Reuters roundup of previous budget estimates, including a less-comprehensive analysis from CRFB, showing that Trump’s plans would pile up significantly more debt than the Harris plans.
The estimates drew criticism from both campaigns. A Harris spokesperson disagreed with the CRFB estimates that her proposals would add to deficits, saying that as president, Harris would reduce them, citing her pledges to pay for policy plans.
Trump senior adviser Brian Hughes dismissed the CRFB estimates, saying that the group opposed the 2017 tax cuts and supported the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, passed with Harris’ tie-breaking vote in the U.S. Senate.
