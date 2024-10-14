Sign inSubscribe
ADB hosts Pakistan venture connect 2024 event

By APP
ADB-Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB), through its Central Asian Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Programme, hosted the Pakistan Venture Connect 2024 event.

The event was attended by notable figures including Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Lyaziza G. Sabyrova, Regional Head of the Central and West Asia Department at the Asian Development Bank,  Saman Ihsan, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, and Saeed Asharaf Siddiqi, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, all representing the government.
While addressing the gathering at the event Ms. Lyaziza G. Sabyrova expressed her appreciation for the participants from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Pakistan.
She emphasized the importance of digital transformation as a means to enhance integration and connectivity among the member countries of CAREC, highlighting the potential benefits of collaborative efforts in the digital realm.
On the occasion, Shaza Fatima Khawaja outlined several key points regarding economic growth and regional cooperation.
She said that a remarkable 25% annual growth in tech exports and recent improvements in macroeconomic stability, foster a favourable investment climate.
She underscored the government’s commitment to supporting venture capitalism and facilitating startup growth, even amidst a global downturn in investments, while also promoting regional cooperation to enable startups to access international markets and achieve shared prosperity within the CAREC framework.
