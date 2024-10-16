Banking Mohtasib provides relief of over Rs1 billion to customers in nine months

The Banking Mohtasib of Pakistan has provided monetary relief of Rs 1.06 billion to banking customers during the first nine months (January – September) of the current calendar year 2024.

According to a press release, the Banking Mohtasib disposed of some 18,836 complaints from January to September 2024. It received 21,904 new complaints, including 5,277 from the Prime Minister’s Portal.

During the same period of the last calendar year, monetary relief amounting to Rs. 972.33 million was provided by disposing of 18,431 complaints.

With a view to protecting the people from fraudulent activities which are rampant nowadays, the Banking Mohtasib Pakistan, Mr. Sirajuddin Aziz has emphasized upon the banking customers not to disclose their personal and financial credentials to any third person as well as not click a link on their cell phone until and unless the same is from a reliable and authentic source.

Further, on receipt of suspicious calls, they should immediately approach the nearest branch of their bank or contact the helpline of the bank and also report the matter and phone numbers etc. to the Cyber Crime Wing of FIA, he added.