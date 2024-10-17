Sign inSubscribe
TOMCL partners with Neem Exponential to launch earned earned-wage access service

Meat exporter company’s employees to benefit from "neem paymenow" for instant wage access

By News Desk

The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL) has announced a new partnership with Neem Exponential Financial Services Private Limited to launch an Earned Wage Access (EWA) service for its employees. 

The company has notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) regarding this development, in accordance with regulatory requirements. 

The service, called “Neem Paymenow”, will allow TOMCL employees to access a portion of their earned wages before their regular payday.

“The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL) has successfully partnered with Neem Exponential Financial Services Private Limited, SECP Registration Number 0177133, and NBFC License Number SECP/LRD/75/NEPL/2022/54, to introduce Neem Paymenow, an Earned Wage Access (EWA) service for the employees of The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL),” read the notice sent by TOMCL to the PSX.

The partnership is part of TOMCL’s ongoing efforts to enhance employee benefits and financial well-being. The collaboration is formally registered under SECP Registration Number 0177133, with the necessary licenses from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). 

