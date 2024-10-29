Over 200,000 cancel Washington Post subscriptions after Bezos’ endorsement ban

Jeff Bezos’ decision to halt The Washington Post’s longstanding practice of endorsing presidential candidates has led to significant fallout, including over 200,000 subscription cancellations, according to NPR. Bezos, who acquired the paper in 2013, described the change as a step toward greater editorial independence, writing in an op-ed that ending endorsements eliminates the perception of bias. “It’s a principled decision, and it’s the right one,” Bezos stated, highlighting that the goal is to allow readers to form opinions without perceived influence from the publication.

The cancellation figure represents about 8% of The Washington Post’s 2.5 million subscribers, with readers and some editorial staff expressing disappointment over the decision. Among those resigning were editor-at-large Robert Kagan and two members of the editorial board, each voicing concerns over the shift. Will Lewis, The Post’s publisher, echoed Bezos’ commitment to independence, emphasizing that “we support our readers’ ability to make up their own minds.”

This announcement came amid unrelated headlines regarding executives from Bezos’ aerospace company, Blue Origin, meeting with Republican candidate Donald Trump. Bezos clarified that the decision to end endorsements was unrelated to any political affiliations or outside influences. He acknowledged that the timing of the Blue Origin meeting might create speculation but insisted there was no connection between the two events, emphasizing that no candidate or campaign influenced the decision.

This move marks a similar direction to that of the Los Angeles Times, which also opted against endorsements, aiming to foster a space where readers independently assess their choices. Bezos’ decision underscores an evolving trend in the media landscape where publications strive to balance influence and objectivity in a divided political climate.