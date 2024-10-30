Sign inSubscribe
PSX touches historic highs bolstered by positive corporate results, rate cut hopes 

Many economists expect the SBP to cut key policy rates by 200 basis points in the next MPC meeting 

By News Desk

The bull run continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday as the benchmark KSE-100 Index surged to new historic highs after gaining over 1,000 points during the intraday trade. 

According to the PSX website, the market kickstarted the session with a bullish note. At 09:45 am, the KSE-100 reached a 91,872.63 level, an increase of  1,008.54 points from the previous close of 90,864.09 points. 

At around 10:45 am, the index was hovering at 91,386.42, up by 522.33 points or 0.57%. 

The market witnessed widespread buying activity in index-heavy fertilizer, power generation, oil and gas exploration firms, oil marketing companies, automobile assemblers, cement, chemicals and commercial banks. 

Analysts attributed this bullish trend to positive corporate results and anticipation of another rate cut by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) which ignited investor confidence. 

Many economists expect the SBP to cut its key policy rate by 200 basis points in its upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled for November 4, 2024. 

This would be the fourth consecutive reduction since June.

The PSX posted a net gain of 5.6% last week, with the KSE-100 index reaching its highest-ever closing of 89,993.96 points, just shy of the 90,000 mark. 

This was the highest weekly return in 27 weeks and the 47th-highest weekly return since the index’s inception.

