Sign inSubscribe
Top News Updates

Climate change could cut developing Asia’s GDP by 17% by 2070: ADB

Rising sea levels and falling labor productivity would cause the greatest losses, with lower income and fragile economies hit hardest.

By News Desk

MANILA: New Asian Development Bank (ADB) research finds the impacts of climate change could reduce gross domestic product (GDP) in developing Asia and the Pacific by 17% by 2070 under a high-end greenhouse gas emissions scenario, rising to 41% by 2100.

Rising sea levels and falling labor productivity would cause the greatest losses, with lower income and fragile economies hit hardest. 

The new research, presented in the inaugural issue of ADB’s Asia-Pacific Climate Report, details a series of damaging impacts threatening the region. If the climate crisis continues to accelerate, up to 300 million people in the region could be threatened by coastal inundation, and trillions of dollars of coastal assets could be damaged annually by 2070.

“Climate change has supercharged the devastation from tropical storms, heat waves, and floods in the region, contributing to unprecedented economic challenges and human suffering,” said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa. 

“Urgent, well-coordinated climate action that addresses these impacts is needed before it is too late. This climate report provides insight into how to finance urgent adaptation needs and offers promising policy recommendations to governments in our developing member countries on how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at lowest cost.”

The report finds that regional public sentiment supports climate action. In an ADB climate change perception study this year, 91% of respondents across 14 regional economies said they view global warming as a serious problem, with many seeking more ambitious government action. 

Adaptation responses need to be accelerated to address growing climate risks, along with an imperative to greatly upscale adaptation-focused climate finance. The report values annual investment needs for regional countries to adapt to global warming at between $102 billion and $431 billion—far exceeding the $34 billion of tracked adaptation finance in the region in 2021–2022. Government regulation reforms and enhanced recognition of climate risks are helping attract new sources of private climate capital, but far greater private investment flows are needed. 

On the mitigation front, the report shows the region is well placed to embrace renewable energy in driving a transition to net zero, and that forging ahead with domestic and international carbon markets can help achieve climate action goals cost effectively.

Previous article
Toyota Indus Motors has seen a revival in demand. But is that the only reason for their rising profits? 
Next article
PSX issues 14-day notice to four non-compliant companies 
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Hubco to establish nationwide electric vehicle charging network

Charging stations will set up by Hubco Green (Private) Limited at motorways, highways, major cities and destination charging avenues

Suzuki Every: A grand launch for modern families

Gold price in Pakistan for today, October 31, 2024

Federal govt slashes over 6,700 jobs in austerity move

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.