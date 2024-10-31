Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Germany seeks Army chief’s intervention for fair settlement in power plant closure deal

Siemens was forced to agree to a settlement; move hurting investors’ confidence, writes German envoy 

By Monitoring Desk

Germany has requested the intervention of Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir to reevaluate a fair settlement agreement related to the closure of a 450MW Rousch Power Pakistan Limited (RPPL) in which German firm Siemens owns a 26% stake. 

Express Tribune reported, citing sources from the Ministry of Energy, that German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas wrote a letter to the Army chief addressing concerns after Siemens was allegedly forced to agree to a settlement for handing the power plant over to the government.

Despite Pakistani officials claiming the agreement was mutually negotiated, the German side perceives it as coerced.

The envoy wrote that Germany is open to contract termination but insists on meeting six specific conditions to facilitate a fair conclusion. He asked for COAS’s involvement to resolve the matter that is hurting both local and foreign investors’ confidence.

The contentious settlement requires the power plant to be handed over to the Pakistani government for one dollar, with Siemens to receive Rs5.5 billion for early contract termination and an additional Rs2.8 billion for maintaining the plant until its transfer. 

Germany’s proposed amendments include financial assurances from Pakistani authorities ensuring the transfer of all related funds to German bank accounts, including dividends and settlement payments. They also demand a resolution to an ongoing sales tax dispute and the cessation of all legal actions against the plant.

Furthermore, Siemens is asking for indemnity for its board members and shareholders against any future claims or taxes related to the project and its termination. The company also seeks immediate transfer of Rs3.1 billion in dividend arrears to Germany as a gesture of good faith.

Earlier, Georg Klussmann, the Head of the Division for Pakistan at the German Federal Foreign Office, voiced concerns through communications with Pakistan’s Embassy in Germany about how negotiations were handled with RPPL, particularly regarding Siemens’ stake in the agreement.

This ongoing dispute not only affects the bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Germany but also highlights the broader concerns of foreign investors regarding policy stability and regulatory practices in Pakistan. 

The government’s broader plan to terminate additional power plant contracts adds to the uncertainty, raising alarm among the international investment community.

Previous article
PIA privatisation set to be completed today
Next article
CNG stations to remain closed nationwide in December, January 
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

FBR

FBR misses first quarter tax target by Rs91 billion

Macroeconomic shifts lead to projected shortfall of Rs321 billion for first half of fiscal year, creating fiscal challenges: report

Investors take cover in Asia ahead of US election

Pakistan, Maldives agree to form joint working groups on various sectors

SBP secures Rs529 billion in floating rate PIB auction

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.