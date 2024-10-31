Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

CNG stations to remain closed nationwide in December, January 

Ministry of Petroleum announces Winter gas load management plan 

By News Desk

The Federal Ministry of Petroleum has unveiled a gas load management strategy for the upcoming winter months, leading to the closure of CNG stations nationwide throughout December and January. 

This plan aims to maintain uninterrupted natural gas availability for residential consumers during the colder season.

The directive requires Sui Northern Gas Company Limited to implement the closure of CNG stations from December 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025. 

Additionally, industries in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other regions that use gas for electricity generation will also experience a cessation of gas supply during these months.

The decision, chaired by the Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, responds to a continuous 5% annual reduction in natural gas production. 

Despite ongoing gas production in provinces like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, the plan includes shutting down CNG operations in these areas to manage the resource more effectively during the peak demand of winter.

Previous article
Germany seeks Army chief’s intervention for fair settlement in power plant closure deal
Next article
Pakistan earns $120 million from sugar exports 
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.