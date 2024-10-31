CNG stations to remain closed nationwide in December, January 

The Federal Ministry of Petroleum has unveiled a gas load management strategy for the upcoming winter months, leading to the closure of CNG stations nationwide throughout December and January.

This plan aims to maintain uninterrupted natural gas availability for residential consumers during the colder season.

The directive requires Sui Northern Gas Company Limited to implement the closure of CNG stations from December 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025.

Additionally, industries in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other regions that use gas for electricity generation will also experience a cessation of gas supply during these months.

The decision, chaired by the Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, responds to a continuous 5% annual reduction in natural gas production.

Despite ongoing gas production in provinces like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, the plan includes shutting down CNG operations in these areas to manage the resource more effectively during the peak demand of winter.