Pakistan earns $120 million from sugar exports 

DPM reports successful sugar trade boosting foreign reserves, sets production deadline to secure market balance.

By News Desk

Pakistan has garnered around $120 million from the export of surplus sugar, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar reported during the first session of the Cabinet Committee on Monitoring Sugar Exports. 

At this meeting, Dar, who also serves as the Foreign Minister, noted his satisfaction with the current sugar reserves and stable market prices within the country. 

This export activity has provided a lift to the nation’s foreign exchange reserves.

The committee, during its deliberations, reviewed strategies to ensure that sugar remains readily available for local markets while continuing to pursue export opportunities. 

Dar stressed the necessity of commencing the upcoming sugar production season by November 21 to sustain sufficient stocks and keep prices stable in response to market demands.

