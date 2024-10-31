Federal govt slashes over 6,700 jobs in austerity move

The federal government has reduced its workforce, eliminating a total of 4,816 positions across various grades in federal ministries, divisions, and departments, while also declaring 1,954 positions as dying, as part of its right-sizing policy.

This move aligns with the cabinet’s decision from August 27, 2024, aiming to streamline the government’s administrative structure.

The cuts span from the highest grades to the lowest: two positions at Grade-22, twenty-two at Grade-20, and downward through the ranks to 957 positions at Grade-1.

The total number of positions eliminated amounts to 6,770, with 456 gazetted and 4,360 non-gazetted posts affected.

The distribution of dying posts includes ten at Grade-18, twelve at Grade-17, and a progressive decrease through the lower grades, reaching up to 578 posts at Grade-1.

The Establishment Division has issued instructions for all ministries and divisions to adhere strictly to the cabinet’s cost-cutting directive, marking a shift towards a leaner governmental framework.