Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Federal govt slashes over 6,700 jobs in austerity move

4,816 positions abolished and 1,954 declared dying across federal ministries and departments

By News Desk

The federal government has reduced its workforce, eliminating a total of 4,816 positions across various grades in federal ministries, divisions, and departments, while also declaring 1,954 positions as dying, as part of its right-sizing policy. 

This move aligns with the cabinet’s decision from August 27, 2024, aiming to streamline the government’s administrative structure.

The cuts span from the highest grades to the lowest: two positions at Grade-22, twenty-two at Grade-20, and downward through the ranks to 957 positions at Grade-1. 

The total number of positions eliminated amounts to 6,770, with 456 gazetted and 4,360 non-gazetted posts affected.

The distribution of dying posts includes ten at Grade-18, twelve at Grade-17, and a progressive decrease through the lower grades, reaching up to 578 posts at Grade-1.

The Establishment Division has issued instructions for all ministries and divisions to adhere strictly to the cabinet’s cost-cutting directive, marking a shift towards a leaner governmental framework.

Previous article
Pakistan earns $120 million from sugar exports 
Next article
Gold price in Pakistan for today, October 31, 2024
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Automobile

Toyota Indus Motors has seen a revival in demand. But is...

The auto assembler sees growth in sales leading to better profitability.  But even as the demand rises, the auto assembler is placing a great emphasis on cutting costs. 

Hubco to establish nationwide electric vehicle charging network

Suzuki Every: A grand launch for modern families

Gold price in Pakistan for today, October 31, 2024

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.