Air Sial launches weekly Islamabad-Riyadh flights

Pakistani private airline Air Sial has commenced its weekly flights between Islamabad and Riyadh, marking a significant step in expanding air connectivity with Saudi Arabia.

With two flights per week from Islamabad, the airline also announced plans to soon launch flights from Lahore to Riyadh, further facilitating travel for the thousands of Pakistanis who visit Saudi Arabia for work, residence, and religious pilgrimages.

The inaugural ceremony for the Islamabad-Riyadh route included the opening of Air Sial’s regional office in Riyadh by Pakistan’s Welfare Attaché, Rana Muhammad Masoom. The event was attended by community members and Air Sial’s management, who celebrated with a cake-cutting ceremony.

Launched in 2020 by the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Air Sial operates a modern fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft.

The airline’s entry into Saudi routes joins other Pakistani carriers offering economical flights to Jeddah, Riyadh, and other Saudi cities, bolstering religious tourism and strengthening ties between the two countries.