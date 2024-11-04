Sign inSubscribe
Aviation

Air Sial launches weekly Islamabad-Riyadh flights

Airline also announced plans to soon launch flights from Lahore to Riyadh

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistani private airline Air Sial has commenced its weekly flights between Islamabad and Riyadh, marking a significant step in expanding air connectivity with Saudi Arabia. 

With two flights per week from Islamabad, the airline also announced plans to soon launch flights from Lahore to Riyadh, further facilitating travel for the thousands of Pakistanis who visit Saudi Arabia for work, residence, and religious pilgrimages.

The inaugural ceremony for the Islamabad-Riyadh route included the opening of Air Sial’s regional office in Riyadh by Pakistan’s Welfare Attaché, Rana Muhammad Masoom. The event was attended by community members and Air Sial’s management, who celebrated with a cake-cutting ceremony.

Launched in 2020 by the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Air Sial operates a modern fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft. 

The airline’s entry into Saudi routes joins other Pakistani carriers offering economical flights to Jeddah, Riyadh, and other Saudi cities, bolstering religious tourism and strengthening ties between the two countries.

Previous article
Gold price in Pakistan for today, November 04, 2024
Next article
Pakistan’s sesame export boom fades as China’s demand and prices drop: report
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.