Amid privatization setbacks, PIA remains inefficient; passengers’ luggage forgotten again

LAHORE: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is once again under fire for operational inefficiencies, as a recent incident highlighted its ongoing struggles amid a contentious privatization process. A flight arriving from Dammam, Saudi Arabia, touched down at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on Saturday, but approximately 37 passengers were left without their luggage, prompting protests and dissatisfaction among travelers.

The incident underscores the airline’s persistent problems with luggage handling, a symptom of deeper systemic issues, including overstaffing and a demotivated workforce. Passengers voiced their frustrations, demanding immediate action from PIA management, who struggled to provide satisfactory explanations for the oversight. While officials promised that the missing luggage would be delivered on the next available flight, this assurance did little to quell the anger of those affected.

This latest setback is particularly troubling for PIA as it navigates the challenging waters of privatization, an initiative intended to revitalize the struggling airline. The government’s attempts to sell off PIA have been met with skepticism due to the airline’s long history of operational mishaps, dwindling market share, and mounting competition from domestic carriers like Fly Jinnah, which have been attracting passengers with better service.

PIA’s reputation has taken further hits in recent months. Notably, prominent public figure Dr. Zakir Naik shared his discontent after facing excessive luggage fees during his travel with PIA, despite being a state guest. He criticized the airline for only offering a 50% discount on an exorbitant excess baggage charge, contrasting his experience with the more favorable treatment he received while flying in India.

Moreover, earlier in July, PIA’s Country Manager Awais Hanif was arrested in Bahrain for allegedly mishandling passengers’ luggage, a serious breach of trust that reflects poorly on the airline’s operational integrity. The incident arose from a lack of a PIA office at the Bahrain airport, leading to confusion and the transfer of forgotten luggage to a central office instead of direct resolution at the airport.

As PIA struggles to improve its service quality and regain customer trust, the stakes are high. Industry experts warn that without significant reforms, including streamlining operations and enhancing staff morale, the airline risks losing more passengers to competitors who are already capitalizing on PIA’s inefficiencies.

In this environment of increasing competition and scrutiny, the future of Pakistan International Airlines remains uncertain. With ongoing challenges in operational efficiency, the urgency for successful privatization becomes more pressing, as stakeholders hope for a turnaround that has so far eluded the airline.