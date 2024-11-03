Miftah Ismail criticizes provincial governments’ bid for PIA amid privatization challenges

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Miftah Ismail has voiced strong opposition to the interest shown by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab governments in acquiring Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), arguing that no government globally operates an airline successfully.

“No government in the world operates airlines”, he stated.

His remarks come as the federal government’s latest attempt to privatize the struggling national carrier has met with failure. The only bidder, Blue World City, offered a mere Rs10 billion for a 60% stake in PIA, far below the minimum asking price of Rs85 billion, and refused to negotiate further.

This setback marks Pakistan’s second failed attempt to divest its flag carrier in a decade, following a similar effort that faltered in 2015.

In light of the failed privatization, the KP government expressed a keen interest in acquiring PIA to keep it within the national framework, indicating their readiness to bid higher than the current offer. This was followed by the Punjab government, led by Maryam Nawaz, who suggested rebranding PIA as “Air Punjab” during a discussion with her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Miftah Ismail pointed out that provinces should focus on essential services like education and healthcare, criticizing their push for airline acquisition while failing to generate tax revenue. He also highlighted that the privatization process is fraught with conditions that deter potential buyers, though he noted that four groups had shown interest in the bidding.

The failed privatization occurs against the backdrop of increasing pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Pakistan to reform its fiscal strategies. Under an IMF loan program, the country is obligated to divest unprofitable state-owned enterprises, including PIA, to stabilize its economy. Despite an initial deadline for the sale to be finalized by September, the government has repeatedly postponed the auction, reflecting a lack of investor interest.