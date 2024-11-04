Saudi airline Flyadeal seeks approval to launch direct flights to Pakistan

Saudi low-cost airline Flyadeal has submitted an application to Pakistan’s Ministry of Aviation to operate direct international flights to Pakistan.

If approved, Flyadeal would offer direct flights from multiple Pakistani airports to Saudi Arabia, enhancing connectivity between the two nations and potentially creating jobs within Pakistan’s aviation sector.

Flyadeal, based at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, is owned by Saudi Arabia’s flag carrier, Saudia. Established in 2017, the airline initially focused on domestic routes within Saudi Arabia.

The entry of Flyadeal, alongside the existing operations of Saudi Arabian Airlines, would further strengthen air travel options between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.