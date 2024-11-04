Feasibility study for ‘Air Punjab’ will soon be initiated, says senior minister  

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Punjab government has announced plans to launch its own airline, Air Punjab, following directives from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

She stated that feasibility studies for Air Punjab will soon be initiated, and private investors will join the venture to contribute capital and expertise.

Aurangzeb said that, contrary to recent rumours, the project aims to provide an alternative to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and will not involve any acquisition of the national carrier.

While details on the government’s stake in Air Punjab are still under discussion, the provincial administration is expected to retain a significant share in the new airline.

The decision comes after the federal government’s latest attempt to privatize PIA fell through last week when the only bid, from Blue World City, offered Rs10 billion, far below the minimum asking price of Rs85 billion. This failed bid reportedly prompted Nawaz Sharif to explore the establishment of a separate provincial airline rather than pursuing PIA.

With Air Punjab, the government seeks to enhance connectivity and offer competitive options for domestic and potentially regional routes, collaborating closely with private investors to drive the project forward.