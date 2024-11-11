Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FBR regulates inter-port movement of international transshipment cargo

New rules set procedures for bonded carrier transfers at Karachi and Bin Qasim Ports

By Monitoring Desk

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has established new rules to regulate the inter-port transfer of international transshipment cargo between terminals at Karachi Port and Port Qasim, mandating that only licensed bonded carriers can facilitate these movements. 

According to media reports, the FBR issued an SRO 1789(I)/2024 to amend the Customs Rules, specifying that inter-port movement of transshipment cargo will only be permitted between on-dock terminals at these ports. 

Authorized bonded carriers, licensed under Chapter XIV of the Customs Rules, are required for these transfers. The updated regulations include a “Transport Note” detailing information necessary for tracking cargo movement between terminals within these ports.

Additionally, the FBR outlined separate procedures for moving international transshipment cargo from the initial port terminal to another designated departure or receiving terminal within Karachi and Port Qasim.

Under the new guidelines, cross-stuffing—transferring goods from one container to another—will be permitted at Gwadar Port but must occur within approved bonded premises and under Customs supervision. 

This cross-stuffing process allows goods owners or authorized representatives to transfer containerized cargo within designated areas of Gwadar Port by providing container and cargo details through the Customs Computerized System (CCS).

Previous article
SIFC considers high-rises to replace old govt housing in Islamabad: report
Next article
Govt’s trial VPN blockage sparks concerns among users and businesses
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.