FBR regulates inter-port movement of international transshipment cargo

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has established new rules to regulate the inter-port transfer of international transshipment cargo between terminals at Karachi Port and Port Qasim, mandating that only licensed bonded carriers can facilitate these movements.

According to media reports, the FBR issued an SRO 1789(I)/2024 to amend the Customs Rules, specifying that inter-port movement of transshipment cargo will only be permitted between on-dock terminals at these ports.

Authorized bonded carriers, licensed under Chapter XIV of the Customs Rules, are required for these transfers. The updated regulations include a “Transport Note” detailing information necessary for tracking cargo movement between terminals within these ports.

Additionally, the FBR outlined separate procedures for moving international transshipment cargo from the initial port terminal to another designated departure or receiving terminal within Karachi and Port Qasim.

Under the new guidelines, cross-stuffing—transferring goods from one container to another—will be permitted at Gwadar Port but must occur within approved bonded premises and under Customs supervision.

This cross-stuffing process allows goods owners or authorized representatives to transfer containerized cargo within designated areas of Gwadar Port by providing container and cargo details through the Customs Computerized System (CCS).