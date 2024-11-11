The death of Pakistani feudalism

Sometime during the Musharraf Administration a very important economic milestone was crossed in Pakistan. Agricultural land ceased to be the largest asset class in Pakistan, a title that it had likely held for millennia before then. With that change died the economic basis of what had hitherto been one of the defining features of Pakistan’s political economy: feudalism.

It rarely gets mentioned now, but there was a time not very long ago when a discussion of Pakistani politics was almost impossible without mention of the word “feudalism”. It was to pre-2008 opinion journalism what “civ-mil” is today: the topic everyone discusses ad nauseum and talks about as the permanent feature of the country’s political firmament.

But contrary to one of the most fervently held of Pakistani beliefs, things do change in Pakistan, and they change rather dramatically at times, albeit not always at the pace the population would hope they would. No doubt some will consider the title of this article to be provocative, but once we are done laying out the evidence, we suspect hardly anyone will disagree with the conclusion that feudalism as an economic force is dead, and as a political force is well on its way out.

More important than describing just something that has happened in the past, it will help explain why the Pakistan Army has faced an increasingly uphill task in creating a political arrangement that works to its liking, and why outright military coups are no longer possible not just because of perceived American pressure.

This magazine likes to consider itself strictly focused on business and the economy, and we have historically shied away from talking about politics for the simple reason that there are plenty of people with astute analysis about Pakistani politics, but far fewer who can talk about Pakistani business and its economy. We would rather stick to what we know.

But at times, talking about politics becomes unavoidable. We are not naïve enough to think that politics is downstream of economics, or vice versa. The relationship between the two is far more complex. And while we will never become a publication with regular content about politics, when the economic half of political economy deserves to be highlighted, we will offer our analysis for consideration.

In this story, we will talk about the origins of Pakistani feudalism and its most recent iteration, how its economic and political strength manifested itself, and what were the secular economic trends that have sapped it of its power.

Origins: or how modern Pakistan was built in the 1880s

Let us start first by defining feudalism, especially as it exists in Pakistan: the combining of land ownership and political power in a single person, usually the patriarch of a family. In Pakistan, since we do not formally have aristocratic titles, this meant a person who was seen as the de facto ruler of a region, even though he may hold no formal titles from the government.

Who these families are and how they acquired this power is a subject that we are not experts in, and cannot comment upon. What we can say, however, is that while the system of political power and ownership of agricultural land being tied together is quite old – likely even preceding the Mughal Empire – the manifestation of it that Pakistanis are familiar with acquired its current shape in the 1880s.

It was during that decade that much of what became Pakistan acquired its base level of economic infrastructure. Why that decade? Because that is when the British were able to complete a project 40 years in the making.

The British vision for the economy of what is now Pakistan was simple: grow food in the river plains of Punjab and Sindh (and to a lesser extent, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa), and then sell it to the world through the port in Karachi.

The British conquered Sindh in 1847, and in 1855 began construction on the railways. The infrastructure they began building would fall into place by the 1880s. In 1881, they created the Karachi Port Trust, to manage what would go on to become the largest grain port in the British Empire. In 1883, the Attock Bridge created the first permanent road to allow travel between Peshawar and Lahore. In 1886, they began construction of the Punjab Canal Colonies to farm more of the land between the rivers of Punjab. In 1889, the last piece of the railway connection – the Lansdowne Bridge in Sukkur – was completed.

What does this all have to do with feudalism? It created the economic landscape that allowed many more families to gain feudal power. Much of the agricultural land in Punjab was not farmable before the 1880s, and so a landowner ruling that region would not be possible because, hard as it may be to believe now, many of these regions were sparsely populated in the 1870s and prior. And once the colonies were built, owning the land would still not have been meaningful without the railways that allowed for the surplus crop to be exported around the world.

The Mughals may have had the mansabdari system that feels like it was the origin of Pakistani feudalism, but the infrastructure that gave most of the erstwhile feudal families their wealth – which formed the basis of their political power – was the canal colonies and the railway.

And for almost a century, this system was almost the only source of wealth in the country which meant that, if you were a rural landowner, you owned effectively the entire avenues of wealth generation in your region, and were so completely dominant, that you were effectively the absolute ruler of that region. Feudals used to have (and some still do) small private armies, courts, and prisons.

This kind of political power in the hands of a small, discrete number of families meant that the political and economic elite of the country were effectively the same, and a very clearly well defined class. It is also, by the way, why Aitchison College was set up around the time this elite was being formed, and its original name was Punjab Chiefs College.

No sense in having an aristocracy unless you will make their future patriarchs bond together through shared experiences of hazing rituals at an all-boys boarding school.

It also means that anyone who wants to rule Pakistan simply needs to court this small number of families. And since it was the British that gave these families the means of becoming rulers, it means that while they exercised near-absolute control within their regions, they are used to interacting with a party outside of their kind to hold ultimate political power of the polity of which they hold citizenship, and see themselves as subsidiary partners of the central government.

They are the “electables”.

The power of the electables

In a sense, Pakistan’s power structure never really changed from about 1886 until about 2008. The British, civilian control, military rule… these are all just the central government veneer on the core of the superstructure of the feudal aristocracy that has historically ruled Pakistan. In the symbiotic relationship between the state and the aristocracy, the aristocracy gets access to state resources for themselves and the people they rule, and the state gets to borrow their local political legitimacy.

Of course, the aristocracy is not a unified bloc, and the various entities that want to control the state take advantage of the divisions within the aristocracy to form ruling coalitions. This is the “electables” strategy of taking power in Pakistan, and contrary to common perception, both civilian prime ministers and military dictators use it to gain power.

Indeed, the first person to use this strategy was Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the 1946 elections when the Muslim League effectively absorbed the membership of the Punjab Unionist Party and got them to support his agenda of the creation of Pakistan. Why did Punjab’s aristocrats move to support Jinnah? Because they guessed, correctly, that Pakistan would be safer for their interests as a landed aristocratic class than India.

From then until about the end of the Musharraf era, if you were a civilian prime minister, you needed the aristocrats to vote with you in the assembly to keep your seat. If you were a military dictator, you needed enough of them acquiescing to your coup to even consider one. And therefore, to keep them on your side, you needed to consider their interests more than any other class of people.

It is not a coincidence that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the founder of Pakistani democracy, was an aristocrat himself. He was of the class he knew needed to back him, and he was able to get them on his side by essentially conceding that their interests would largely go unperturbed by the government. It is not a coincidence that the federal and provincial cabinets in his era had heavy overrepresentation from the aristocracy.

The combination of state power and land ownership was potent back when there was no other source of wealth in Pakistan.

That is no longer true, and the consequences of that change are what Pakistan is now living through.

Growth: why change is happening

It is important to recognise that the aristocracy is losing power not because the value of their land is going down. Far from it: agricultural land grows in value during most years. The reason they are losing power is because other assets in the economy are becoming more valuable, which reduces their relative power. That reduction in relative power has been going on for decades, and it is the reason why non-aristocratic segments of Pakistan’s political elite have continued to emerge.

For this analysis, Profit relied on data analysis from Elphinstone, an investment advisory company (of which I am the founder and CEO), to understand just how significant the shift has been. And it has been marked.

While our data analysis only extends between 1998 and 2021, and relies on some extrapolations and interpolations of values for real estate in particular, we are reasonably confident that the analysis is at least directionally correct, and reveals a fascinating look into the sources of wealth in Pakistan.

Based on Elphinstone’s analysis, agricultural land was the most valuable asset in Pakistan until approximately 2005, after which urban real estate became the most valuable, a position it holds until present day.

Indeed, agricultural land has decreased in value relative to the total size of the economy, from about 314% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 1998 to just 181% in 2021. The monopoly of landowning aristocrats on wealth generation has considerably receded.

Think about what this means: if you were a farmer in rural Pakistan about 50 years ago, you were either reliant on work or a tenant farming position on the estate of the local aristocrat, or a government job, as the means of creating economic security for yourself and your family. And even that government jobs was only accessible through the intercession of that aristocrat on your behalf.

Now, however, while Pakistan is far from being an economically prosperous country, there are plenty of options, and the land or government job options seem far less appealing than they used to be. As a result, the aristocrat gets far less deference from the residents of the villages that their family owns, and the demands and needs that the villagers have are far more complex and beyond the ability of these aristrocrats to give.

In other words, we did not dismantle feudalism. We outgrew it.

How did that happen? The Pakistani economy grew more complex, and the government not only let a private sector economy grow but engaged in some privatization transactions that allowed even some state-owned commercial enterprises to be operated by private businesses. Industry and services grew as a percentage of GDP relative to agriculture, and cities grew at the expense of rural areas, making the rural electable no longer a monopoly for the source of political power.

The breakdown of the electable strategy

What all of this means is that the electables are no longer the only path to political power. To some extent, we have already seen political parties build both a cadre of workers and a level of leadership who are not aristocrats themselves. The ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, while a partial user of the electables strategy, has always had a core leadership team that was not of the traditional aristocracy.

But the aristocracy remained large enough and important enough well into the Musharraf era for it to be possible for the Musharraf administration to cobble together a ruling coalition using those electables. And the PPP and PML-N were able to rely on at least some of them to cast deciding votes in Parliament after their 2008 and 2013 elections as well.

But the Pakistani elite is getting bigger and bigger, and there is more competition both for the aristocrats and among them as well. As a result, if you want to gain power in Islamabad, having a few “electables” by your side is simply not enough. They cover a much smaller geographic footprint than they used to, and command a lot less deference than in decades past.

To build a ruling coalition now requires sources of legitimacy far more complex than simply having all of Pakistan’s largest landowners by one’s side. This is a large part of why the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has been struggling, since they – more than any other single party – has been one that has relied on rural aristocrats to form the core of their electoral strategy.

Pakistan’s economy has shifted from being one where the only path to economic security involved the largesse of the aristocrat or the government to being one where there is a very rough correlation between an individual’s own efforts and the level of economic security they can achieve.

This previous sentence is particularly hard to appreciate right now, given how many young and talented people want to leave Pakistan right now, but it is true. Relative to our past, Pakistan is far more meritocratic than it was. That it is not a good enough meritocracy is precisely the frustration felt by the population.

But this is the change: we have gone from “please give me a land tenancy or a government job so that I have some measure of security and I will recognize your authority over me in return” to “I have the ability to make my own way in the world, but the infrastructure I need to make things happen – education, healthcare, etc. – are not being delivered to me and so I want the person who is best positioned to deliver that to become the ruler whom I will find to be most worthy of political power.”

That latter sentiment involves much more complex standards of judging who gets power. It lends itself well to a functioning democracy, but not at all to an authoritarian regime, which is why the attempts to run the country as an authoritarian regime are requiring a lot more force than has historically been needed. People expect more, and unless their local electable is used to competing for their vote using more modern criteria, they are unlikely to acquiesce.

What comes next

We are not political analysts and not well positioned to offer insights into what is likely to be Pakistan’s political structure in the coming decades. But, to return to our earlier point, there is an economic context that influences any country’s political institutions, and understanding how that context is changing is important.

Our view is that, too often, those who examine Pakistan’s politics tend to not study the economic changes taking place in the country and we hope to be able to provide at least some of the data to help shape the discussion.

What is abundantly clear, however, is that Pakistan is not a static country, that progress does happen, and that it happens even in the realm of politics, where we are most likely to view developments as being simply a viciously repeating cycle of history.

You can choose to be a pessimist about Pakistan if you wish. But you cannot ignore the manner in which the country is changing if you wish your analysis to be accurate.