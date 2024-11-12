Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan’s debt-to-GDP ratio falls to lowest level in over six years

Domestic and external debts see a decline, with the total public debt stock standing at Rs. 69.570 trillion as of September 2024.

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Debt-to-GDP ratio has fallen to its lowest point in over six years, reaching 65.7% as of September 2024. This marks a significant improvement, with the ratio last recorded at this level in June 2018.

Brokerage firm Arif Habib Limited (AHL) reported that the Domestic Debt-to-GDP ratio stands at 43.1%, while the External Debt-to-GDP ratio is at 22.7%.

Data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) further revealed that the total public debt stock of the federal government stood at Rs. 69.570 trillion in September 2024, reflecting a 1.1% decrease from the previous month.

This drop in the debt ratio signals a positive shift in Pakistan’s fiscal health, as the country continues efforts to manage its public finances and reduce reliance on external borrowing.

Pakistan and Russia to discuss revival of Steel Mill, CM Murad announces
