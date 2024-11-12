Pakistani-American tech investors pledge $20mn for Pakistan’s IT sector at US conference

A Pakistan-U.S. Tech Investment Conference held in California marked a significant milestone for Pakistan’s IT sector, with an initial commitment of over $20 million from American companies led by Pakistani-American entrepreneurs, according to an embassy press release.

The event, inaugurated by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, was organized by the Pakistani Consulate in Los Angeles and supported by the Ministry of IT & Telecom, Ministry of Commerce, Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

Local partners included OPEN-SV and the Pakistan-American Tech Council (PTC), both based in California.

Hosted at Stanford University and led by the Consul General in Los Angeles, Asim Ali Khan, the conference attracted a broad range of participants, including IT firms, venture capitalists, tech professionals, and prominent members of the Pakistani diaspora. Dignitaries, elected officials, and members of the media were also in attendance.

In her keynote address, Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja reaffirmed the government’s commitment to advancing the IT sector and achieving a $25 billion export target. She emphasized strategic initiatives to foster an investor-friendly environment, encouraging the diaspora to seize emerging opportunities.

Ms. Khawaja noted that Pakistan’s IT exports have already surpassed $3 billion, highlighting the government’s dedication to supporting the industry, spurring innovation, and sustaining technological and economic growth.

Ambassador Sheikh underscored Pakistan’s geo-strategic benefits, cost-effectiveness, and competitive quality in the IT sector, driven by a skilled and resilient young workforce. He called on American businesses to explore Pakistan’s dynamic market and urged the Pakistani-American tech community to act as a bridge for economic collaboration. He also addressed misconceptions, reaffirming Pakistan’s global reputation as an attractive investment destination.

The PSEB delegation, led by its CEO, included 11 Pakistani startups showcasing the sector’s growing capabilities. A representative from the U.S. State Department’s economic team for Pakistan also attended, underscoring bilateral support.

The conference presented projects across sectors like Artificial Intelligence, FinTech, Health Tech, E-Commerce, and software development, all aimed at generating employment, attracting foreign investment, and integrating Pakistan’s IT industry into the global market. Delegates applauded the government’s proactive stance on innovation, recognizing the conference as a testament to Pakistan’s effective economic diplomacy.

Key speakers included the CEO of PSEB, the President of OPEN-GLOBAL, and representatives from emerging startups. Central Business District (CBD) Punjab showcased its advanced IT infrastructure to attract U.S. investors. A panel discussion highlighted success stories of U.S. companies operating in Pakistan’s IT sector, covering areas like semiconductor design and software development, with insights from a senior Google executive.

Ambassador Sheikh introduced the “Digital Trinity” concept, proposing a partnership that combines U.S. technology, Saudi investment, and Pakistan’s skilled workforce to drive shared growth in the IT sector. The event underscored the enduring bilateral relationship, with technology as a crucial channel for socio-economic progress.