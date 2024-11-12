Pakistan and Russia to discuss revival of Steel Mill, CM Murad announces

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has announced that efforts to revive Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) are progressing, with a key online meeting scheduled next week between Pakistani experts and Russian representatives. This meeting will be followed by a visit from a Russian delegation to the Steel Mill for on-site evaluations.

The update came during a meeting between CM Shah and Russian Ambassador Albert Khorev at the Chief Minister’s House. The Russian delegation included Consul General Andrey Fedorov, Third Secretary Pavel Iamanov, and Attaché Ekaterina Zhigach, while CM Shah was accompanied by his secretary, Raheem Shaikh.

An official statement from the Sindh CM House on Monday highlighted this development as a significant step in the restoration of the mill, which has been inactive for years.

At the outset of the meeting, CM Shah recalled the historical importance of Pakistan Steel Mills, established in Karachi in 1974 with the help of the Russian government during Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s tenure. He noted, “The Steel Mill was a gift from Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, providing employment to thousands across the country.” CM Shah reiterated the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) firm commitment to the mill’s revival.

Ambassador Khorev outlined the technical scope of next week’s virtual meeting, which will involve key discussions on the mill’s modernization. A representative from the Sindh Industries Department will also participate in the talks. Following these discussions, a Russian delegation will visit the mill for further assessment.

Both CM Murad and Ambassador Khorev agreed on the need to replace the current outdated infrastructure with a state-of-the-art plant. The hope is that this modernization will bring the mill back to full capacity and provide jobs to thousands of workers once again.

The meeting also touched on potential investments in Sindh, with Ambassador Khorev expressing interest from Russian companies in contributing to Karachi’s public transportation sector, particularly through the introduction of electric buses. CM Murad directed Secretary Raheem Shaikh to coordinate with the Transport Department to explore this opportunity.

In addition, Ambassador Khorev discussed plans to establish Russian cultural centers in key cities across Sindh, aiming to promote Russian art, music, and language. CM Shah assured him that the Culture Department would support the initiative in collaboration with the Russian Consulate in Karachi.

This ongoing dialogue signifies the strengthening of economic, cultural, and technical ties between Pakistan and Russia, with hopes of revitalizing key infrastructure and creating new avenues for collaboration.