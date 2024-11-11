Pakistan secures $2 billion investment from Maersk Denmark

ISLAMABAD: Denmark’s Maersk Line has announced a significant $2 billion investment in Pakistan’s maritime sector, a move expected to boost the country’s shipping and logistics industries.

The investment was confirmed during a meeting between Pakistan’s Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, and senior Maersk officials in Islamabad on Monday.

The minister hailed the announcement as a major achievement, emphasising the long-term economic benefits the investment would bring, including the enhancement of port infrastructure and logistics capabilities.

Maersk officials expressed confidence in Pakistan’s government and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, acknowledging the progress made in facilitating the investment. “We are satisfied with the government’s efforts and look forward to continued cooperation,” a Maersk spokesperson said.

Shaikh reassured the company of the Ministry’s full support, stating that steps would be taken to address any challenges that may arise during the implementation phase.

He expressed hope that this landmark collaboration would attract further foreign investment and contribute significantly to the growth of Pakistan’s maritime infrastructure.

The investment is expected to create new opportunities in port development, job creation, and economic growth, reinforcing Pakistan’s position in the global shipping industry.