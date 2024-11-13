CDWP greenlights development projects worth Rs560 billion

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved seven major development projects totaling Rs. 559.766 billion during a meeting chaired by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal. Three projects worth Rs. 8.23 billion were approved by the forum, while four others, amounting to Rs. 551.536 billion, were recommended to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further review.

The meeting, attended by senior officials including Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, additional secretaries, members of the Planning Commission, federal secretaries, and representatives from provincial governments, focused on various sectors such as health, manpower, physical planning, housing, transport, and science & technology.

The health sector saw several key projects presented for approval. The first, the Improvement of Maternal and Child Health Equipment in Flood-affected and Surrounding Areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was approved with a budget of Rs. 3.147 billion. This initiative aims to enhance maternal and child health care in regions affected by the 2022 floods.

Another major health project, the Prime Minister’s Programme for the Elimination of Hepatitis C Infection, was recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. With a total cost of Rs. 67.77 billion, this program targets the screening, testing, and treatment of 50% of the eligible population (approximately 82.5 million people aged 12 and above). The federal government will cover 100% of the rapid diagnostic tests and a portion of the testing supplies and medicines, contingent on provincial governments meeting specific performance indicators.

A third health-related initiative, the Prime Minister’s Program for Prevention and Control of Diabetes Mellitus, was also recommended to ECNEC. This Rs. 6.8 billion project aims to raise awareness, facilitate early diagnosis, and provide treatment for diabetes, initially in federal areas, with plans to expand nationwide through provincial coordination. The program will also address non-communicable diseases like hypertension and hyperlipidemia.

The CDWP approved the Balochistan Youth Internship Program under the Post-Flood 2022 Reconstruction Program. With a budget of Rs. 1.82 billion, the initiative focuses on enhancing resilience and livelihood diversification in flood-affected Balochistan by providing youth with internship opportunities to rebuild their communities.

A project in the science and technology sector, the Establishment of Institute of Petroleum Technology (Revised), was approved with a budget of Rs. 3.27 billion. This project aims to strengthen the country’s capabilities in petroleum technology and support the development of human resources in the sector.

The Flood Response Emergency Housing Project Phase-I (2nd Revision), proposed at Rs. 447 billion, was recommended to ECNEC. This initiative, which seeks financing from the World Bank, aims to provide emergency housing for those affected by the 2022 floods.

In the transport and communication sector, the CAREC Corridor Development Investment Program was recommended for ECNEC’s approval. This Rs. 29.97 billion project involves the rehabilitation of several key road sections, including the 130.37 km Petaro-Sehwan road, the 44.4 km Ratodero-Shikarpur road, and the 34.35 km Darra Adam Khel-Peshawar road. The project, funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Sindh, aims to improve critical transportation infrastructure in the region.