ECC approves Rs. 17 billion for clearing pending liabilities of Pakistan Post Office partners

ISLAMABAD: In a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb at the Finance Division today, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved a Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) of Rs. 16.995 billion to settle pending liabilities of companies and agency partners associated with the Pakistan Post Office Department.

The summary, submitted by the Ministry of Communications (Postal Services Wing), outlined the need for this grant to clear verified outstanding dues, ensuring smooth operations for Pakistan Post’s various agency partnerships.

In addition, the ECC reviewed and approved a TSG of Rs. 1.317 billion for the Election Commission of Pakistan, intended to support the costs of Local Government elections and bye-elections scheduled for FY 2024-25. This funding will cover elections in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad (ICT), and Punjab.

The meeting was attended by key government officials, including Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik, as well as the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Chairman of FBR, and senior officials from various ministries and departments.