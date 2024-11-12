Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

ECC approves Rs. 17 billion for clearing pending liabilities of Pakistan Post Office partners

Rs. 16.995 billion allocated for Pakistan Post, Rs. 1.317 billion approved for local government elections expenses

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: In a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb at the Finance Division today, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved a Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) of Rs. 16.995 billion to settle pending liabilities of companies and agency partners associated with the Pakistan Post Office Department.

The summary, submitted by the Ministry of Communications (Postal Services Wing), outlined the need for this grant to clear verified outstanding dues, ensuring smooth operations for Pakistan Post’s various agency partnerships.

In addition, the ECC reviewed and approved a TSG of Rs. 1.317 billion for the Election Commission of Pakistan, intended to support the costs of Local Government elections and bye-elections scheduled for FY 2024-25. This funding will cover elections in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad (ICT), and Punjab.

The meeting was attended by key government officials, including Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik, as well as the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Chairman of FBR, and senior officials from various ministries and departments.

Previous article
ECC greenlights key proposals under FBR transformation plan
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

CDWP goes paperless; Planning minister terms it ‘positive development’ towards modernization

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday chaired the first paperless meeting of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP),...

Netflix’s ad-supported tier hits 70 million users

Pakistan, Finland seek stronger trade ties, explore new sectors

A blueprint for Pakistan’s public sector companies beyond privatisation exists 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.