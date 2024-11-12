Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

ECC greenlights key proposals under FBR transformation plan

Five strategic measures approved to strengthen FBR’s operational efficiency and revenue mobilization

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: In a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, convened on Tuesday at the Finance Division, approved five crucial proposals as part of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Transformation Plan. These proposals were originally endorsed by the Prime Minister and aim to enhance FBR’s operational capabilities and revenue collection efficiency.

The five areas covered in the summaries submitted by FBR included:

1. Enhancing FBR’s operational expertise and organizational capacities.
2. Introducing a performance management framework for FBR officers.
3. Implementing a capacity-building program for FBR staff.
4. Strengthening anti-smuggling measures under the FBR Transformation Plan.
5. Improving mobility and transit accommodation arrangements for FBR officers.

The ECC engaged in a thorough discussion on all five proposals, granting them principled approval with one key condition: a third-party evaluation of the processes and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) proposed will be conducted before the next fiscal year’s budget. Furthermore, a similar assessment of the outcomes against the KPIs will be carried out by the end of 2025 to gauge the effectiveness of the reforms and their impact on overall revenue generation and resource mobilization goals.

The ECC also directed that the Revenue Division and Finance Division collaborate closely to finalize the mechanics for these proposals, including the allocation and release of necessary budgets, through joint consultation.

Previous article
Fauji Foundation cancels plan to acquire controlling stake in Agha Steel
Next article
ECC approves Rs. 17 billion for clearing pending liabilities of Pakistan Post Office partners
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

CDWP goes paperless; Planning minister terms it ‘positive development’ towards modernization

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday chaired the first paperless meeting of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP),...

Netflix’s ad-supported tier hits 70 million users

Pakistan, Finland seek stronger trade ties, explore new sectors

A blueprint for Pakistan’s public sector companies beyond privatisation exists 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.