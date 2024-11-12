ECC greenlights key proposals under FBR transformation plan

ISLAMABAD: In a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, convened on Tuesday at the Finance Division, approved five crucial proposals as part of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Transformation Plan. These proposals were originally endorsed by the Prime Minister and aim to enhance FBR’s operational capabilities and revenue collection efficiency.

The five areas covered in the summaries submitted by FBR included:

1. Enhancing FBR’s operational expertise and organizational capacities.

2. Introducing a performance management framework for FBR officers.

3. Implementing a capacity-building program for FBR staff.

4. Strengthening anti-smuggling measures under the FBR Transformation Plan.

5. Improving mobility and transit accommodation arrangements for FBR officers.

The ECC engaged in a thorough discussion on all five proposals, granting them principled approval with one key condition: a third-party evaluation of the processes and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) proposed will be conducted before the next fiscal year’s budget. Furthermore, a similar assessment of the outcomes against the KPIs will be carried out by the end of 2025 to gauge the effectiveness of the reforms and their impact on overall revenue generation and resource mobilization goals.

The ECC also directed that the Revenue Division and Finance Division collaborate closely to finalize the mechanics for these proposals, including the allocation and release of necessary budgets, through joint consultation.