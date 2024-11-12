Fauji Foundation cancels plan to acquire controlling stake in Agha Steel

ISLAMABAD: Fauji Foundation has officially withdrawn its Public Announcement of Intention (PAI) to acquire a controlling stake in Agha Steel Industries Limited, according to a statement made by Integrated Equities Limited, the manager of the offer, to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

The decision follows unsuccessful negotiations with the sellers regarding the acquisition of voting shares in Agha Steel. The notice issued by the Foundation cited the inconclusive talks and invoked Regulation 21(1)(b) of the relevant regulations as the basis for the withdrawal.

Agha Steel, a key player in Pakistan’s steel industry, is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and sale of steel bars, wire rods, and billets.

Fauji Foundation, one of Pakistan’s largest charitable organizations, has a strategically diversified portfolio that spans multiple sectors, including Fertilizer, Cement, Food, Power Generation (both thermal and renewable), Oil & Gas Exploration, LPG marketing and distribution, Marine Terminals, Financial Services (Banking and Brokerage), and Employment Services.