Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Fauji Foundation cancels plan to acquire controlling stake in Agha Steel

Negotiations with Agha Steel's sellers reach an impasse; PAI withdrawn following inconclusive talks

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Fauji Foundation has officially withdrawn its Public Announcement of Intention (PAI) to acquire a controlling stake in Agha Steel Industries Limited, according to a statement made by Integrated Equities Limited, the manager of the offer, to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

The decision follows unsuccessful negotiations with the sellers regarding the acquisition of voting shares in Agha Steel. The notice issued by the Foundation cited the inconclusive talks and invoked Regulation 21(1)(b) of the relevant regulations as the basis for the withdrawal.

Agha Steel, a key player in Pakistan’s steel industry, is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and sale of steel bars, wire rods, and billets.

Fauji Foundation, one of Pakistan’s largest charitable organizations, has a strategically diversified portfolio that spans multiple sectors, including Fertilizer, Cement, Food, Power Generation (both thermal and renewable), Oil & Gas Exploration, LPG marketing and distribution, Marine Terminals, Financial Services (Banking and Brokerage), and Employment Services.

Previous article
Record-breaking bitcoin rally nears $90,000 on Trump boost
Next article
ECC greenlights key proposals under FBR transformation plan
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

CDWP goes paperless; Planning minister terms it ‘positive development’ towards modernization

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday chaired the first paperless meeting of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP),...

Netflix’s ad-supported tier hits 70 million users

Pakistan, Finland seek stronger trade ties, explore new sectors

A blueprint for Pakistan’s public sector companies beyond privatisation exists 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.