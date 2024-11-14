Sign inSubscribe
AI-driven digital economy to propel Pakistan to $60 billion by 2030

Around $10-$20 billion, is expected to come from advancements in artificial intelligence (AI)

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan’s digital economy is projected to reach $60 billion by 2030, with artificial intelligence (AI) set to drive a notable portion of this growth.

A notable portion of this growth, around $10-$20 billion, is expected to come from advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), according to Dr Sohail Munir, advisor to the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA).

At the AI Convergence Summit Pakistan, Dr. Sohail Munir, advisor to the Saudi Data and AI Authority, noted, “AI could contribute up to 10% of Pakistan’s GDP by 2030.” Citing a PwC report, he added, “Globally, AI could add $15.7 trillion to the economy, surpassing the combined GDP of China and India.”

Ahmed Hashim, CEO of Cygnis, highlighted that AI now comprises 30% of Pakistan’s IT exports. “AI is already making a mark here, and the industry needs to be ready for what’s next,” he emphasized.

Despite this progress, Arsalan Akhtar, president of Cygnis, pointed out that domestic demand remains low, with “international clients leading the charge in pushing Pakistani firms toward AI-driven services.”

Habibullah Khan, CEO of Penumbra, pointed to a strategic gap, noting that “local firms focus too heavily on cost rather than tailored solutions.” He contrasted this with Indian companies, explaining, “They work directly with clients to address specific challenges like non-performing loans, which gives them a competitive edge.”

The summit concluded with a unified call for AI-driven solutions to business challenges, with experts agreeing that Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) will be pivotal to Pakistan’s economic transformation.

