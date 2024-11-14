Sign inSubscribe
China’s open market welcomes exports from developing nations

China will implement zero tariffs on imports from the least developed countries in December 2024

By Monitoring Desk

China, as the world’s largest developing country, is committed to fostering growth in the Global South, particularly through its efforts to support industrialization, green energy, trade, science, and technological cooperation.

Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong highlighted these priorities during a recent statement in Karachi, emphasizing China’s aim to help other developing nations achieve modernization.

One of China’s primary initiatives includes empowering industrial sectors within partner nations through capital, technology, and cost-effective equipment, creating sustainable growth and facilitating integration into global value chains.

By 2023, China’s direct investment in Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries surpassed $300 billion, with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) delivering critical infrastructure like ports, airports, and power plants to Pakistan.

In addition, China is opening its vast consumer market to products from developing countries and will implement zero tariffs on imports from the least developed countries in December 2024. This effort has notably benefitted Pakistani agricultural exports, especially rice and mangoes, which are highly popular with Chinese consumers.

China is also advancing green energy projects under the BRI Green Development Coalition, with initiatives such as the Karot Hydropower Project contributing to a more sustainable future. Furthermore, China supports scientific and technological progress through joint labs and technology transfer centers across the Global South.

These efforts align with the Global Development Initiative (GDI), which has lifted 40 million people out of poverty in BRI nations.

Through continued collaboration, China aims to build a community with a shared future, reinforcing ties with countries like Pakistan and promoting a path toward modernization and sustainable growth.

