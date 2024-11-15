Bilawal criticizes govt for limiting internet speed, shutting down VPN 

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has criticized the federal government for limiting internet speed and shutting down VPN services, saying such decisions were made without consultation or proper understanding.

Speaking to the media, Bilawal stated, “We were not consulted on the VPN shutdown or the slowdown in internet speed. The decision-makers seem unaware of how VPNs work.” He urged the government to clarify the new rules related to VPN use.

Bilawal pointed out that while the government claims to provide 4G internet, the quality is substandard, resembling 3G service. He expressed concern over further reductions in internet speed, calling it a step backward in the digital age.

Bilawal accused the PML-N-led federal government of breaching agreements made with the PPP. He highlighted that the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) was finalized without mutual consultation, despite prior commitments. He also opposed the federal government’s canals scheme, stating that legislation on such matters should involve all political parties.

He added that the PPP’s withdrawal from the Judicial Commission was a protest against the federal government’s failure to honor its promises regarding provincial rights under the 26th Constitutional Amendment. Bilawal criticized the lack of judicial appointments from rural Sindh and called for a non-partisan head of the Constitutional Bench.

Bilawal acknowledged widespread public concerns regarding lower courts and urged Sindh’s Chief Minister to work with the Chief Justice of Sindh High Court to implement reforms. “Unless lower courts are reformed, the mission remains incomplete,” he remarked.

The PPP chairman concluded by calling on the federal government to fulfill its promises and provide clarity on its efforts to address the nation’s pressing challenges.