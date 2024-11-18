Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s REER rises to 100.86 in October, signaling export competitiveness concerns  

State Bank reports 2.25% monthly appreciation in REER; NEER shows marginal monthly gain  

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan’s Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER), a key indicator measuring the value of the rupee against a trade-weighted basket of multiple foreign currencies, rose to 100.86 in October 2024 from a revised value of 98.64 in September 2024, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday. 

This marks a 2.25% month-on-month increase.  

A REER value above 100 indicates that the country’s exports become less competitive internationally while imports become cheaper. 

Conversely, a REER below 100 reflects greater export competitiveness. Comparatively, the REER in October 2023 stood at 98.52, indicating a year-on-year increase of 2.4%.  

The SBP has clarified that a REER value of 100 does not necessarily signify the currency’s equilibrium. 

“Movement of the REER away from 100 simply reflects changes relative to its average value in 2010 and is unrelated to its equilibrium value,” the central bank explained in a note.  

In addition to the REER data, the SBP reported that the Nominal Effective Exchange Rate (NEER) increased by 1.13% month-on-month in October 2024, rising to a provisional value of 38.27 compared to 37.84 (revised) in September 2024. 

However, on an annual basis, the NEER index declined by 2.3%, down from 39.17 in October 2023.  

Previous article
AGPR to revamp tax adjustment system for salaried individuals, pensioners
Next article
Tata seals deal with Pegatron for third iPhone plant in India, report
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Top News Updates

Tata seals deal with Pegatron for third iPhone plant in India,...

Tata, which already operates an iPhone assembly plant in Karnataka and is building another in Hosur, is set to help India contribute an estimated 20-25% of total iPhone shipments this year

AGPR to revamp tax adjustment system for salaried individuals, pensioners

Pakistan’s IT exports surge 39% YoY to reach $330mn in October

Senior bureaucrats, police officials allotted prized plots in Islamabad at decades-old rates  

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.