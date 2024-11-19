PSX expected to advance at least 27% by end of 2025: Bloomberg

Pakistan’s stocks are expected to advance by more than a quarter by the end of next year as the nation’s economy shows improvement under a loan program with the International Monetary Fund and the currency stabilizes, Bloomberg reported, quoting two brokerage houses.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index is forecast to increase to 127,000 points by December 2025, or a 34% rise, from the 94,704 points it closed last Friday, according to Topline Securities Ltd. in a report announced on November 16, Arif Habib Ltd. targets the index to reach 120,000 points, a gain of 27%.

“The stage is set for a potential market re-rating with declining interest rates, a stable rupee, and improving macroeconomic indicators,” Karachi-based brokerage Arif Habib commented in a report.

Pakistan’s economy has stabilized with inflation easing from record levels that have allowed the central bank to cut the interest rate for four straight meetings to 15%, the lowest in two years.

The key index advanced as much as 0.6% on Monday, taking its gains to more than 50% this year, the second-best performer globally, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The equity market will be offering a 37% return including 10% dividend yield by the end of 2025 because of economic stability and falling bond yields, Karachi-based Topline said in a separate report.

Pakistan is also increasingly attracting the attention of foreign investors, particularly in its debt and equity markets, said Arif Habib.