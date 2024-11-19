Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PSX expected to advance at least 27% by end of 2025: Bloomberg

Equity market will be offering a 37% return including 10% dividend yield by end of 2025 because of economic stability and falling bond yields, report

By Bloomberg

Pakistan’s stocks are expected to advance by more than a quarter by the end of next year as the nation’s economy shows improvement under a loan program with the International Monetary Fund and the currency stabilizes, Bloomberg reported, quoting two brokerage houses. 

The benchmark KSE-100 Index is forecast to increase to 127,000 points by December 2025, or a 34% rise, from the 94,704 points it closed last Friday, according to Topline Securities Ltd. in a report announced on November 16, Arif Habib Ltd. targets the index to reach 120,000 points, a gain of 27%.

“The stage is set for a potential market re-rating with declining interest rates, a stable rupee, and improving macroeconomic indicators,” Karachi-based brokerage Arif Habib commented in a report.

Pakistan’s economy has stabilized with inflation easing from record levels that have allowed the central bank to cut the interest rate for four straight meetings to 15%, the lowest in two years. 

The key index advanced as much as 0.6% on Monday, taking its gains to more than 50% this year, the second-best performer globally, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The equity market will be offering a 37% return including 10% dividend yield by the end of 2025 because of economic stability and falling bond yields, Karachi-based Topline said in a separate report.

Pakistan is also increasingly attracting the attention of foreign investors, particularly in its debt and equity markets, said Arif Habib.

Previous article
Moody’s warns of rising social risks as Pakistan’s interest costs to hit 40% of spending in FY2025  
Next article
IMF identifies flaws in Pakistan’s budget practices, calls for tighter fiscal controls  
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.