SBP unveils Rs55 coin on 555th ‘Jayanti’ of Guru Nanak

The State Bank of Pakistan on Friday issued a commemorative coin in connection with the 555th Jayanti [birth anniversary] of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of the Sikh religion.

The birth anniversary of Nanak was held at Gurdwara Janamashtham Nankana Sahib last week, in which Sikh yatrees from all over the world, including India, performed religious rituals.

“On the auspicious occasion of 555th Jayanti of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the federal government has been pleased to issue a commemorative coin of Rs55.”

It is a round, milled coin with a diameter of 30 mm and a weight of 13.5 grams. It is made of nickel brass alloy with 79% copper, 20% zink and 1% nickel.

The obverse side of the coin features a waxing crescent and five-pointed star facing North-West in rising position. Along with the periphery the top of the crescent star is inscribed in the wording “Islami Jamhuria Pakistan” in Urdu script.

Below the crescent and on the top of two springs of wheat with arms curved upward, there is the year of issuance 2024. The face value of the coin in numeral “55” in bold letters and RUPIA in Urdu script are written on the right and left sides of the crescent star respectively.

The reverse side of the coin features a picture of the monument of “Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji”. The wording “555th Birthday Celebrations” is written on the top of the monument and “Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji” is written at the bottom of the monument whereas “1469-2024” is written along with the periphery at the bottom of the coin depicting the span of birthday celebrations.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sikhi is a worldwide religion with millions of adherents, the holiest shrines are located in Pakistan.

The coin is being issued through the exchange counters of all the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation from November 22, 2024, read the statement.