Saudi Arabia eyes strategic move into cricket economy by hosting IPL auction

Expenditure of over $71 million expected in two-day event

By News Desk

Saudi Arabia is hosting the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction in Jeddah, marking the kingdom’s first major inroad into cricket. The event, spanning two days, is expected to see franchise teams spend over ₹600 crore ($71 million), amplifying the IPL’s reputation as one of the most lucrative spectacles in the sports.

Cricket, a sport that has remained a fringe interest in Saudi Arabia, finds an underserved yet passionate fanbase among the kingdom’s 13 million expatriates, largely from cricket-loving nations such as India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. By staging the IPL auction, Saudi Arabia has signalled its intent to elevate cricket alongside football, golf, and boxing in its portfolio of sports investments under the Vision 2030 initiative.

Saudi Cricket Federation Chairman Prince Saud bin Mishal sees the auction as a pivotal moment, reflecting the kingdom’s “commitment to developing cricket and showcasing itself as a global destination for sporting events.”

The Saudi oil company Aramco. has already signed a long term agreement with the International Cricket Council (ICC) as a “premier partner”.

The auction also doubles as a strategic soft-power play. By attracting millions of cricket fans globally, Saudi Arabia seeks to align itself with India, the IPL’s largest audience base, in hopes of bolstering bilateral tourism and trade.

For the IPL, this is more than just a new venue—it’s an opportunity to tap into Saudi Arabia’s financial clout. Having sold its broadcast rights for a record-breaking $6.2 billion in 2021, the IPL has continuously sought to expand its global footprint. Last year’s auction in Dubai was a step toward this goal, but hosting the event in Jeddah brings unprecedented exposure to cricket in an untapped market.

In a calculated pivot from its oil-dependent economy the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, has already made waves by acquiring Newcastle United in the English Premier League and disrupting global golf with the controversial LIV Golf league.

Although the kingdom currently lacks cricket infrastructure and a robust domestic league, it is reportedly exploring partnerships with IPL franchises and plans to host matches once world-class stadiums are built. The kingdom’s immense financial resources and strategic planning could reshape the sport’s global dynamics. 

For now, the IPL auction in Jeddah is a small step for cricket, but a giant leap for Saudi Arabia’s aspirations in the sports world.

