NCCPL to collect capital gains tax on 29th November

Clearing members to ensure funds on due date

By News Desk

The National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) has announced that the Capital Gains Tax (CGT) for shares sold on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) during October 2024 will be collected on Friday, November 29, 2024.

Clearing Members—brokers or entities that handle trades—must ensure they have enough funds in their bank accounts on this date to cover the tax amount.

CGT is also being collected for trades involving future commodity contracts that were made on the Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) in October.

Furthermore, the tax on profits earned from selling units of open-end mutual funds (investment funds that let investors buy or sell units anytime) in October has also been calculated. Detailed reports about these taxes are available in the NCCPL’s online system.

The NCCPL has warned that if the tax is not fully paid, actions could be taken under its rules, which may result in penalties or other consequences. Clearing Members are urged to comply to avoid issues.

Saudi Arabia eyes strategic move into cricket economy by hosting IPL auction
Commerce Ministry scrambles for solutions to revive exports
News Desk
News Desk

