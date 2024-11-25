FPCCI calls for legislative overhaul to address LPG supply chain issues

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President, Atif Ikram Sheikh, has urged the need for a new law to modernize the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) framework, specifically addressing gaps in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply chain. Sheikh highlighted the importance of creating a regulatory environment that is fair, facilitative, and reflective of current market realities for all stakeholders and consumers.

In a statement, Sheikh explained that the existing OGRA law does not extend to retailers, stopping at distributors. This regulatory gap, he said, has been a major contributor to numerous accidents at the retail level. He proposed that distributors should be legally required to provide detailed data on their supplies to retail outlets. Bringing all industry participants under the regulatory umbrella, requiring proper licensing, and enforcing national standards on LPG operations are critical steps, he added.

The statement also mentioned a visit by OGRA Chairman Masroor Khan and Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Ali Naqvi to the FPCCI Head Office at Federation House. During this meeting, key issues were discussed, including supply chain enforcement, pricing, storage, quality control, and health, safety, and environmental regulations for the LPG sector.

Sheikh stressed the need for OGRA to clamp down on unregulated and unlicensed operators in the LPG industry, as their activities jeopardize both consumer safety and business integrity. He also called for strict regulations governing the establishment and operation of LPG filling stations and retail outlets. Additionally, the standardization and quality assurance of LPG cylinders must be prioritized, he stated.

OGRA Chairman Masroor Khan noted that LPG’s share in Pakistan’s national energy mix has doubled from 1% to 2% and is expected to grow steadily in the coming years. He emphasized the need for Pakistan to develop world-class facilities for manufacturing LPG cylinders, bowser trucks, and related equipment to meet the rising demand.