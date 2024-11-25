ECNEC approves development projects worth over Rs172 billion

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved ten development projects amounting to Rs172.7 billion during a meeting held in Islamabad on Monday, according to Radio Pakistan.

Chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, the ECNEC meeting focused on projects aimed at enhancing infrastructure and urban development across the country. One project was deferred for further clarification from the Ministry of Health.

The approved projects predominantly target the infrastructure sector, with the goal of improving connectivity in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Sindh. Six of these projects are based in Balochistan, reflecting a significant focus on the region’s development needs.

In addition to infrastructure initiatives, the ECNEC approved a Rs29.2 billion project, supported by the World Bank, to establish solid waste management infrastructure for Karachi. This project aims to address critical urban challenges and improve the city’s sanitation framework.