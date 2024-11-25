Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan achieves milestone with first honey export to Malaysia

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has successfully exported its first shipment of berry honey to Malaysia, marking a significant advancement in agricultural

exports under the facilitation of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). The initiative demonstrates Pakistan’s emerging position as a reliable
honey supplier in the global market.

The Ministry of Commerce is actively pursuing international market expansion for Pakistani honey products, with the Pakistan High Commission in Kuala Lumpur
playing a pivotal role in facilitating business connections between Pakistani and Malaysian companies.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s honey industry, producing 20,000 tons annually through 60,000 honey farms, provides employment to 1.6 million individuals. The sector’s infrastructure includes extensive bee clusters and processing facilities.

To further strengthen the industry, experts are being consulted regarding investments in honey bee clusters and processing facilities. A proposal for establishing a dedicated “Honey Board” is under consideration to enhance export capabilities.

The successful trade initiative represents SIFC’s ongoing efforts to boost Pakistan’s economic growth through strategic agricultural exports.

Previous article
GCIL shareholders approve demerger and merger scheme
INP
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Tech

U.S. reduces Intel’s $8.5 billion chips grant

The adjustment considers a $3 billion contract Intel was offered to manufacture chips for the Pentagon, report

BYD announces launch of next-gen blade battery in 2025

Protests lead to daily loss of Rs190 Billion to federal government: finance minister

Pakistan plans three-year phasing of PSDP to align with IMF targets

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.