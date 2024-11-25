Sign inSubscribe
Fuel supply at risk in Punjab: OCAC urge authorities for immediate action

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: A looming fuel shortage threatens Punjab, particularly the Lahore division, as disruptions in tanker movements caused by highway closures delay replenishment of supplies.

The Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) has appealed to key authorities, including the Chief Secretary of Punjab and Inspector Generals of Islamabad and Punjab Police, to urgently facilitate fuel transportation.

In a letter dated November 25, 2024, OCAC highlighted the critical situation, emphasizing that the ongoing closures have hampered fuel deliveries from Machike to Lahore. The supply chain disruption has sparked fears of fuel shortages, which could severely impact essential services, commercial activities, and daily operations in Lahore, a key economic hub.

“The inability to replenish fuel supplies in a timely manner is adversely affecting essential services, daily operations, and the livelihoods of millions in the region, and its surrounding areas, ” the letter stated. It urged authorities to provide special convoys for safe and secure transport of tankers, ensuring uninterrupted fuel availability.

The OCAC’s plea has underscored the urgent need for government intervention to prevent a full-blown fuel crisis. Failure to address these transportation challenges is feared to exacerbate shortages and disrupt life across the province.

Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected].

