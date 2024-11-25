Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

GCIL shareholders approve demerger and merger scheme

Calcium Carbide Project to be merged into Ghani Chemworld; Ghani Products to be merged into GCIL

By News Desk

The shareholders of Ghani Chemical Industries Limited (GCIL) have unanimously approved a comprehensive Scheme of Compromise, Arrangement, and Reconstruction during an Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) chaired by representatives appointed by the Lahore High Court. 

This scheme facilitates a demerger of the Calcium Carbide Project from GCIL and its merger into Ghani ChemWorld Limited, along with a merger of Ghani Products (Private) Limited into GCIL. The information was revealed in a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

The resolutions were passed under Sections 279 to 283 of the Companies Act, 2017, and are subject to approvals from the Lahore High Court and other regulatory bodies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The Calcium Carbide Project of GCIL will transfer to Ghani ChemWorld Limited along with associated assets, liabilities, and employees. While Ghani Products (Private) Limited will merge into GCIL, with its assets, liabilities, and employees seamlessly integrated into the parent company.

GCIL shareholders will receive partially redeemable shares in Ghani ChemWorld Limited and additional ordinary shares in GCIL. The swap ratio will be determined based on a valuation by ShineWing Hameed Chaudhri & Co., Chartered Accountants.

The effective date for the scheme is June 30, 2024 (or as determined by the High Court), with any financial adjustments arising from the scheme reflected in merger reserves or goodwill. The scheme is subject to detailed scrutiny and approval by the Lahore High Court, SECP, and PSX, ensuring compliance with legal and corporate governance standards.

This restructuring is designed to streamline GCIL’s business operations by focusing on core competencies while empowering Ghani ChemWorld Limited to independently manage and expand the Calcium Carbide Project. Additionally, the merger of Ghani Products (Private) Limited into GCIL will consolidate operations, improving efficiency and financial stability.

The company believes these measures will enhance shareholder value, improve operational synergies, and provide greater financial transparency and growth opportunities in a competitive market.

Company Secretary Farzand Ali expressed optimism about the strategic benefits of this move, which aligns with the company’s vision of sustainable growth and value creation for stakeholders.

Previous article
NetSol Technologies board approves treasury share sale and buyback plan
Next article
Pakistan achieves milestone with first honey export to Malaysia
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Tech

U.S. reduces Intel’s $8.5 billion chips grant

The adjustment considers a $3 billion contract Intel was offered to manufacture chips for the Pentagon, report

BYD announces launch of next-gen blade battery in 2025

Protests lead to daily loss of Rs190 Billion to federal government: finance minister

Pakistan plans three-year phasing of PSDP to align with IMF targets

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.