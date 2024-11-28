SBP directs banks to open on weekend for Hajj 2025 applications

To facilitate pilgrims applying for Hajj 2025, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has instructed 15 designated banks to keep their respective branches open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2024, and Sunday, December 1, 2024, nationwide.

This directive was issued upon the request of the Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony to ensure uninterrupted submission of Hajj applications along with the required dues. The Hajj application process commenced on November 18, 2024, and will remain open until December 3, 2024.

The designated banks collecting the Hajj applications include National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Bank Limited, United Bank Limited, MCB Bank, Allied Bank, Bank of Punjab, Bank Alfalah, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Faysal Bank, Askari Bank, Bank Al-Habib, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Soneri Bank, Meezan Bank, and Bank Islami.

This proactive measure aims to accommodate the expected surge in applications and provide convenience to intending pilgrims, ensuring they have ample time to submit their documents and dues before the deadline.