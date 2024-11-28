Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s total liquid forex reserves cross $16 billion

Central bank's reserves stand at $11.418 billion

By News Desk

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves reached $16.076 billion for the week ending November 22, 2024, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The central bank’s reserves stood at $11.418 billion, while commercial banks collectively held $4.657 billion.

The increase in reserves signals some stability in Pakistan’s external financial position amid ongoing challenges in the global and domestic economic landscape. In the one week, the SBP held reserves improved by $130 million. 

While this subsides any balance of payment alarms, SBP’s reserve still remains below the critical levels seen in the pre-COVID years when reserves consistently hovered above $20 billion.

Analysts suggest that maintaining this reserve level will be crucial for Pakistan to meet its huge upcoming external debt obligations, manage import costs, and stabilize the Pakistani rupee.

In the previous week, reserves stood at $15.97 billion, indicating a slight improvement in SBP’s holdings. The central bank’s efforts, alongside fiscal consolidation measures, are expected to play a pivotal role in improving foreign exchange liquidity in the coming months. 

It is important to note that Pakistan is currently a part of a 37-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of the IMF. The upcoming months will be critical as Pakistan prepares to negotiate with international lenders, while managing external payments and maintaining foreign exchange stability.

Previous article
SBP directs banks to open on weekend for Hajj 2025 applications
Next article
Bank Makramah approves restructuring plan to bolster assets by PKR 29.39 Billion
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.