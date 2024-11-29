Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Ahsan Iqbal stressed for establishing balance between resources, emerging needs to ensure economic growth

By APP
Previous article
PIA weighs employee salary hike amidst privatization challenges
Next article
Govt unveils $1 trillion economic plan amid firewall controversy
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

India’s FX reserves extend losing streak into eighth week, hit 5-month...

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves dropped for an eighth consecutive week and stood at a five-month low of $656.58 billion as of Nov. 22,...

EASA ends PIA’s European flight ban after three years, says Aviation Minister

SBP pushes for Raast P2M integration across financial institutions

Symmetry Group secures contract for developing SBP’s website

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.