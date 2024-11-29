Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Uzbekistan Airways first direct flight lands in Lahore

By APP

ISLAMABAD: First direct flight from Tashkent to Lahore was launched on Friday and it was welcomed by Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtayev along with local industrialists and business community at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore.

The Uzbekistan Airways flight landed at 9 am which was warmly welcomed with a Water Salute at the airport.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Uzbek Ambassador Alisher Tukhtayev said that this important step is creating
new opportunities to strengthen economic, cultural and tourism ties between two countries.

He said that the flight was possible due to the vision of President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the joint efforts of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Pakistan and the Ministry of Transport.

Uzbekistan Airways first direct flight lands in Lahore

The Uzbek ambassador said that the flight was fully booked that shows the importance of this route.

Alisher said that the flight is not just a common air trip, but a symbol of friendship and cooperation that is taking our relations to a new level.

He said that the start of this flight between Uzbekistan and Pakistan will further strengthen the economic, trade, cultural and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), business organizations and various chambers of commerce of the country have described this flight important for the promotion of economic relations between the two countries.

The FPCCI and other business bodies have hailed the commencement of the direct air link between Pakistan and Uzbekistan as it would help to enhance bilateral economic cooperation.

This direct flight would prove to be useful in forging bilateral business and economic integration with the Central state of the Central Asian region, Uzbekistan and other Central Asian states, President, FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh, said while talking to the media.

He said the Uzbekistan Embassy in Islamabad deserved appreciation for playing a significant role in launching of direct air link between the two countries.

President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mian Abuzar Shad said Uzbekistan is an important country in the Central Asian region and the direct flights between Tashkent and Lahore would strengthen business relations between the two countries and all the credit in that regard goes to Islamabad and Tashkent embassies.

President of the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Rana Muhammad Siddique Khan hailed the direct flight and said that the role of the business community of Gujranwala is significant in increasing bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

He said GCCI, traders and the business community are already doing business in Uzbekistan in different sectors, and the direct flight operation will benefit the business community of Gujranwala.

President of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rehan Naseem Bharara said besides trade relations, the direct flight link would also help in enhancing tourism and cultural ties between the two countries.

Previous article
Ahsan Iqbal stressed for establishing balance between resources, emerging needs to ensure economic growth
Next article
Pakistan dedicated to expanding trade relations with Ethiopia, broader African market: Jam Kamal
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Global LNG: Asian spot LNG gains as colder weather drives demand

SINGAPORE: Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices gained for a third consecutive week to hit a new high for the year so far...

India’s FX reserves extend losing streak into eighth week, hit 5-month low

EASA ends PIA’s European flight ban after three years, says Aviation Minister

SBP pushes for Raast P2M integration across financial institutions

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.